Mizoram Sports & Youth Services Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar, on July 30 inaugurated the Durand Cup 2024, Kokrajhar Chapter at SAI Stadium, Kokrajhar, Assam.

In his speech, Hmar thanked the Government of Bodoland Territorial Region, Indian Army, Assam Football Association and Assam Government for hosting the Durand Cup, stating that he is attending the match not as a politician but as a sports enthusiast.

Applauding the Bodoland officials on their efforts of developing football in the region, Hmar said, “After years of violence, the ability of the Indian Army to peacefully organise a football tournament in the region shows the power of sports in bringing people together.”

Hmar, who is also the President of NorthEast Football Development Council said that a small state like Mizoram with a very low population can achieve great heights in the discipline of football, especially with several players at the ISL and I-League.

He highlighted that of the 22 players from the Indian squad who played for the FIFA World Cup qualifier, four are Mizos.

Hmar also encouraged that Bodoland can also reach the same level as Mizoram and that the State is always open to help develop Bodoland and Assam Football.

The Durand Cup, which covers the Indian football calendar, was first held in 1888 and is Asia's oldest football tournament. It is one of the three oldest football tournaments in the world, along with the English FA Cup and Scottish FA Cup.

The Durand Cup 2024 is scheduled to be played in Kolkata, Shillong, Jamshedpur and Kokrajhar with 24 teams from Indian Super League, I-League, Indian Services, Central Armed Police Force and invited foreign teams.

The final match will be held on August 31, 2024 at the 68,000-seat Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata. The first match of the Durant Cup was played on July 27, 2024 at the Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata between reigning champions Mohun Bagan SG and Downtown Heroes FC.

Group E matches and quarter final matches will be played in Kokrajhar. In Group E, ISL clubs Odisha FC and NorthEast United FC, BSF Football Team and Bodoland FC will compete for the quarter finals.