Mizoram Sports and Youth Services Minister Robert Romawia Royte on October 3 graced the opening ceremony of Fit India Freedom Run 3.0 at 6:45 a.m. in A.R. Ground of the state’s capital Aizawl. Mizoram State Sports Council (MSSC) organized the event.

9 Grassroot Football Academy, Non-Residential Coaching Centre, 5 hnuaia sports discipline, various sports associations, SAI Centre, USAM, and MSSC participated in the Fit India Freedom Run 3.0, which began at 5:45 a.m. from Chanmari and Sikulpuikawn and ended at the A.R. Ground.

Participants are doing cleanliness drives on the roads as the inaugural programme of Fit India Freedom Run 3.0 kick-started.

Dr Lalrozama, Secretary, SYS Department, hosted the programme. The chief guest, Robert Romawia, Sports Minister, officially launched the Fit India Run 3.0.

Dr K. Pachhunga, MLA and Vice Chairman of the Bamboo Development Board, Er. H. Lalzirliana, MLA and Vice Chairman of the Road & Infrastructure Development Board, H. Biakzaua, MLA and Vice Chairman of the Agriculture Development Board, Sports & Youth Services Department officials, and representatives from the Mizoram State Sports Council and United Sports Association of Mizoram were also present at the program.