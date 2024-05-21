The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE), Aizawl will declare the MBSE Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) Class 12, on May 21.

According to the official statement released by the Board, the results of the HSSLC examination will be declared at 12:15 pm.

Once announced, students can download their results from the official website of MBSE: mbse.edu.in and mbseonline.com.

In 2023, the Class 12 exams saw a pass percentage of 78.66 per cent. Boys performed better than girls, achieving a pass rate of 79.89 per cent, compared to 77.67 per cent for girls.

The MBSE declared the Class 10 board exam results on its official website, mbse.edu.in on May 14. In the Class 10 results for 2024, boys recorded a pass percentage of 74.38 per cent, while girls had a pass percentage of 72.48 per cent. Notably, over 74 schools achieved a 100 per cent pass rate this year. Additionally, 106 students will be taking the compartment test scheduled for June 2024.

The Class 10 board exams were held from February 26 to March 15, and the Class 12 exams took place from February 28 to March 28.