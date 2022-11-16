In celebration of Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas, the Mizoram Chief Secretary Dr Renu Sharma on November 15 night lit up the state Secretariat Building, MINECO at the Secretariat courtyard for the first time.

Sharma expressed her delight in lighting up the building for the first time in Mizoram, on the birth anniversary of the revered tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda.

Sharma also explained switching all the lights was a symbol of moving away from the darkness; of being a colonized nation to a dawn of a new era, an era of enlightenment to an Independent nation.

Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas has been celebrated since 2021 on 15th November every year i.e. on the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda; It is being observed to recognize the efforts of the tribals for the preservation of cultural heritage and promotion of Indian values of valour, hospitality, and national pride and to commemorate the sacrifices of tribal freedom fighters.

Officers and Staff from Mizoram Secretariat also attended the ceremony.