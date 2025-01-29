The State Day of Prayer Committee, on January 29, held a press conference on State Day of Prayer at Aizawl Press Club where General Secretary Dr. P.C. Biaksiama chaired the function and Rev Lalramliana Pachuau MPF Secretary held a prayer service.

The committee celebrated the State Day of Prayer in 2024. In 2025, the chief minister will lead a large-scale prayer meeting at the Assam Rifles Ground in Aizawl on Mizoram’s State Day, February 20.

The prayer meetings will also be organised in all districts and villages under the District Level Committees, which will be chaired by each District Deputy Commissioner.

The theme of this year’s State Day of Prayer is “Thy kingdom come” from Matthew 6:10, and the State Day of Prayer Committee invited the people of Mizoram and all churches and denominations to gather for the praying.

The prayer this year is called the Fiji Challenge. Due to the prayers of various churches for repentance, God has blessed Fiji, which has now become a beautiful and developed Christian country. The committee believes that if Mizoram follows the same path, the Lord will bless the state and its people.

Chief Minister Lalduhoma, and Frederick Lalrindika have been appointed as the main speakers for this year's State Day of Prayer and a choir, consisting of 1500 members from various churches will be singing beautiful hymns. The funding and expenses for the function will be covered from donations of the people of Mizoram.

Mizoram Church Leaders Committee (MKHC), Council of Churches in Mizoram (CCM), Political Parties, Ministers, MLAs, and government employees have been invited to attend the State Day of Prayer.