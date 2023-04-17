The Mizoram State Election Commission (SEC) has announced that the election to the 20-member Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) will be held on May 9, 2023.

The model code of conduct is in place starting from Monday, according to a press note issued by the SEC. Nominations opened on April 17 and will continue until April 24, with scrutiny of the nomination papers on April 25, and the last date for withdrawal of nominations set for April 27. The polling will take place on May 9 from 7 am to 5 pm, and the counting of votes will be conducted on May 11.

Since December 16, 2022, the CADC has been under Governor's Rule, as there was no political stability despite all 20 members of the district councils (MDCs) belonging to the Mizo National Front (MNF). The instability in the CADC government started a few months ago after the elections to the 20-member CADC held in April 2018 resulted in a hung council. The BJP, which won five seats, decided to form the government with the Congress party (at the centre), which had seven seats, rather than its NDA ally, the MNF, which had eight MDCs.

The post-poll alliance was forged despite strong disapproval from both Delhi and Aizawl. Five governments in the CADC were toppled since Shanti Jiban Chakma of the BJP was sworn in as Chief Executive Member (CEM) on May 4, 2018, after being elected leader of the United Legislature Party (ULP), formed by the BJP and the Congress. Former CEM Rasik Mohan Chakma staked his claim to being the sixth CEM after the resignation of B.L. Chakma, but the state's governor, Hari Babu Kambhampati, refused to accept the claim and imposed governor's rule.