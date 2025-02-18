Mizoram's State Election Commission (SEC) has officially revoked the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) following the completion of the vote counting and declaration of results for the General Election to Village Councils and Local Councils, 2025.

The results for the election were declared on February 13 and 14, and with the conclusion of the electoral process, the SEC has lifted the MCC for the districts of Aizawl, Lunglei, Serchhip, Champhai, Kolasib, Mamit, Saitual, Khawzawl, and Hnahthial.

The revocation of the MCC is effective from 12 noon on February 15.

The action comes in accordance with the powers granted under sub-rule (1) of Rule 3 of the Mizoram (Election to Village Councils) Rules, 2014, and sub-rule (1) of Rule 3 of The Mizoram Municipalities (Election to Local Councils) Rules, 2015, as amended.

The revocation marks the official end of the election-related restrictions imposed on political parties, candidates, and public office holders in these districts.