Mizoram Health Minister Dr R Lalthangliana on October 18 felt sorry for failing to fill up the 734 posts under the health department which were approved by the Mizoram Government due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The health minister said this during an inauguration of a new building of the State Drugs Testing Laboratory at Mizoram New Capital Complex (MINECO).

However, he also expressed his happiness over the fact that the health department has received many blessings in other ways due to the pandemic.

''SRHF-ZMC ICU beds have been increased from 13 to 50. ICU beds in other wards have increased from 150 to 400. The roof of the building is being constructed, and when it is completed, it will have 500 beds,'' he added.

He further apprised that a Genome Sequencing Laboratory has been opened at ZMC, adding, ''The oxygen plants in Zoram Medical College and Aizawl Civil Hospital have been upgraded, and oxygen plants are installed in every district''.

The minister also mentioned that health sub-centers in Mizoram are being upgraded to health and wellness centers, and trauma centers are being set up at Aizawl Civil Hospital and Trauma Centers.

''Plans for a new cancer super speciality hospital in Zemabawk at a cost of Rs 700 crores are also underway,'' he said.

Construction of the building was started on December 2 and the work was completed on November 19, 2021, at a cost of Rs 245.16 lakhs. The installation of the laboratory is expected to be completed after the puja holidays.

The new building has two floors. The upper floor houses chemical reagent storage, equipment storage, sample and drugs section, chemical analysis room, and microbiology section.

On the other hand, the lower floor houses the sample store room and the main office for State Drugs Testing Laboratory.