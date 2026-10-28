Mizoram State University (MzSU) is expected to become fully functional by 2028, with the state government initiating recruitment for key posts and working to finalise a rented building in Lunglei, Higher and Technical Education Minister Vanlalthlana said on October 28.

The Mizoram State University Bill was first passed by the state Assembly on March 4, 2025, with Aizawl designated as the location of the proposed university. The government later decided to shift the institution to Lunglei for administrative and other reasons, following which the Bill was passed again during the Assembly session in February this year.

Vanlalthlana said the process of appointing a vice-chancellor and registrar was underway. A fresh search committee was constituted after one of the nominees withdrew, he added.

The government has created 71 posts for the university and received approval to fill 21 of them so far. While some appointments have already been made, recruitment to the remaining approved posts is in progress, the minister said.

The government is also identifying a suitable rented building in Lunglei, after which efforts to operationalise the university will be expedited.

Mizoram Engineering College to begin operations in 2027-28

Alongside the proposed state university, the government is taking steps to expand technical education infrastructure.

Mizoram Engineering College at Pukpui in Lunglei district has received approval from the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) to offer Civil Engineering and Computer Science Engineering courses, with an annual intake of 30 students in each discipline.

The college, constructed at a cost of around Rs 26 crore, is expected to begin operations in the 2027-28 academic session, Vanlalthlana said.

The government has also secured funding related to forest clearance for the development of the NIT Lengpui campus and signed a memorandum of understanding with the Centre under the Multidisciplinary Education and Research Improvement in Technical Education (MERITE) project.

Under the project, Rs 6 crore has been earmarked for Women's Polytechnic Aizawl and Rs 18 crore for NIT Mizoram, the minister said.

College faculty promotions and civil services coaching

The Higher and Technical Education Department completed the promotion of 136 college teachers between 2024 and 2026. The monthly remuneration of casual assistant professors was also increased from Rs 25,000 to Rs 35,000 in 2025.

A Departmental Promotion Committee meeting was held at the Mizoram Public Service Commission on October 23 to consider the regularisation of 22 assistant professors working on a contractual basis, Vanlalthlana said.

The department has also entered into an agreement with Chennai-based Shankar IAS Academy to provide free coaching for civil services examinations.

Fifteen Mizo students are currently receiving intensive coaching under the initiative, with study materials provided free of cost, the minister added.