The 26th Mizoram State Wushu Championship was inaugurated by state minister Dr R Lalthangliana at Hawla Indoor Stadium, Aizawl on September 15.

After a long halt due to the COVID pandemic, the Mizoram State Wushu Championship has come back wherein around 120 players from 30 clubs in different districts are participating.

Notably, on October 27 this year at National Games, Mizoram Wushu Association was also included to participate in the event.

Meanwhile, the Mizoram wushu team is also preparing for North East Olympic Games to be held in October this year.

Today's program was chaired by Mizoram Wushu Association President Lalhmingmawia Sailo while administrative Secretary Pu Lalengmawia Colney concluded the programme by giving a formal vote of thanks.