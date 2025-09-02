Mizoram steps up HIV awareness, Siaha and Lunglei districts launch intensified IEC and HIV Test Drive campaign 2025

In a bid to combat Mizoram’s continuing struggle with HIV/AIDS, Siaha and Lunglei districts have launched the Intensified IEC Campaign and HIV Test Drive Campaign 2025, aimed at spreading awareness, encouraging preventive measures, and expanding testing access at the grassroots level.

The campaign was officially launched on Tuesday at the Mara Autonomous District Council (MADC) Golden Jubilee Hall in Siaha, where the Deputy Commissioner, who also chairs the District AIDS Prevention & Control Committee, served as Chief Guest. Addressing students, teachers, and community members, he commended the Health Department (MSACS) for its efforts and emphasized the urgent need to curb the rising prevalence of HIV in the state.

Highlighting Mizoram’s grim distinction as one of India’s worst-affected states, the DC noted that Siaha district continues to report an increase in fresh cases, worsened by its vulnerability to cross-border drug trafficking. He urged citizens to adopt preventive practices and avoid negligence that could prove disastrous.

“Youth must reject drugs, embrace education, and set positive examples for society. Inability is not failure; laziness is failure,” he reminded students, while also stressing the importance of discipline: “Temptation does not kill; yielding to temptation does.”

Around 300 students and teachers from four higher secondary schools in Siaha attended the launch. As part of the initiative, awareness and testing programmes will be conducted in 25 villages across Siaha district during September and October.

Meanwhile, in Lunglei district, Deputy Commissioner Navneet Mann, who also chairs the District AIDS Prevention & Control Committee, convened a preparatory meeting at the DC Conference Hall. The district will officially roll out its campaign on September 11 at the Lunglei Convention Centre, which will continue for a month across select villages.

The Lunglei campaign will include awareness drives on HIV/AIDS and sexually transmitted infections (STIs), free HIV testing, and school-based sensitization programmes. The initiative will be jointly carried out by MSACS staff, Village Councils, and the Young Mizo Association (YMA), ensuring extensive community participation and rural outreach.

Officials hope that these simultaneous campaigns will help dismantle stigma, increase testing, and inspire youth-driven responsibility in addressing Mizoram’s HIV challenge.