Mizoram steps up push for power self-sufficiency, fast-tracks Tuivai hydel project

The Mizoram government has decided to intensify efforts to achieve power self-sufficiency, with plans to expedite the 132 MW Tuivai Hydel Project and accelerate the corporatisation of the Power and Electricity (P&E) Department.

The decision was taken at a review meeting chaired by Power Minister F. Rodingliana on Friday, June 12, to assess follow-up actions arising from discussions between Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Chief Minister Lalduhoma during the former's visit to the State on May 29.

Officials from the finance, planning and P&E departments deliberated on key initiatives aimed at strengthening Mizoram's energy sector, including the proposed Tuivai Hydel Project in Saitual district near the Manipur border and the Tuichang pumped storage project.

The meeting reviewed funding arrangements and implementation strategies for the projects as part of the government's broader efforts to attain energy self-reliance.

Officials said the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the 132 MW Tuivai Hydel Project has already been completed, and the meeting agreed to earmark funds to begin work on the project at the earliest.

The government also resolved to pursue the corporatisation of the P&E Department more vigorously to improve operational efficiency and facilitate future expansion of the power sector.

Engineer-in-Chief of the P&E Department, Ngursailova Sailo, informed the meeting that the department has made considerable progress in recent years, particularly in expanding power generation capacity.

He said employees were not opposed to corporatisation, provided it benefits both the public and the government.

Sailo also noted that the department is currently undertaking an unbundling process, under which it will be reorganised into three separate entities handling power generation, transmission and distribution. The move is considered a key step towards corporatisation.

The meeting was attended by Adviser to the Chief Minister (Finance) and MLA TBC Lalvenchhunga, along with senior officials from the finance, planning and P&E departments.