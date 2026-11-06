The Mizoram government has intensified security preparations ahead of Christmas and New Year, with police and other departments planning coordinated measures to maintain law and order and prevent drug- and alcohol-related activities during the festive season.

A high-level meeting chaired by Home Minister K Sapdanga in Aizawl reviewed the arrangements, bringing together officials from the police, Excise and Narcotics Department, district administration, Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC) and Central Young Mizo Association (CYMA).

Sapdanga called for coordinated efforts among all stakeholders to ensure peaceful celebrations. He expressed confidence that joint action by the police, excise authorities, CYMA and civic administration would help maintain a safe environment during the festivities.

Excise and Narcotics Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar said coordinated efforts to combat drugs in the state had produced positive results in recent months. He welcomed the arrests of drug traffickers during Operation Trident and presented a separate report detailing activities undertaken by his department during the operation.

Inspector General of Police (Headquarters) H Ramthengliana announced that the police would launch Operation Peace Christmas and New Year to strengthen security during the festive period. He also outlined plans for personnel deployment and briefed the meeting on Operation Jericho-2, the ongoing anti-drug enforcement drive.

Aizawl Superintendent of Police Zosangliana said the city had been divided into four zones and 18 sectors to streamline security arrangements and policing.

Meanwhile, Excise and Narcotics Commissioner Z Lalhmangaiha said leave for department personnel would be restricted during the festive period to ensure adequate manpower. Both serving personnel and trainees would be deployed for enforcement duties.

The meeting also decided to intensify round-the-clock surveillance at key and sensitive locations across Aizawl. Officials further discussed additional safety arrangements for the upcoming Winter Festival as part of the broader festive security plan.