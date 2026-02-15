Mizoram steps up sports development with new indoor volleyball project in state

Mizoram Sports and Youth Services Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar on Sunday, February 15, announced a major push to strengthen the state’s sporting infrastructure, declaring that a dedicated indoor volleyball hall has been placed among the government’s top priorities.

Addressing the closing ceremony of the first D-3 Inter-College Volleyball Tournament in Aizawl, Hmar said the government is making “massive efforts” to bolster the sports sector across Mizoram. According to an official statement, the long-standing demand of the Mizoram Volleyball Association (MVA) for a dedicated volleyball stadium has been taken into serious consideration.

The minister announced that an exclusive indoor volleyball hall has been included among two recently approved sports infrastructure projects, marking a significant step towards meeting the aspirations of volleyball players and sports enthusiasts in the state.

Highlighting ongoing developments, Hmar said the multipurpose indoor stadium at Durtlang, on the northern outskirts of Aizawl, is nearing completion and is expected to be inaugurated shortly. The 40×20 metre facility is designed to host volleyball along with several other indoor sporting disciplines, providing athletes with a modern, all-weather venue.