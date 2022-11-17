At least eleven labourers have been killed after a stone quarry collapsed on them in south Mizoram's Hnahthial.

Nine bodies were recovered from the debris and have been sent to their respective family members, however, two bodies are still with the hospital authorities.

One labourer out of 12 is still missing and is feared trapped under the debris as the hill crumbled down on the workers on Monday. Troopers from the Assam Rifles and Border Security Force (BSF) joined local police and people in the rescue operation.

A National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team comprising two officers and 13 staff is at the spot for rescue and relief operations.

As per information, 9 dead bodies have already been received by their respective family in their respective hometown. The dead body of Shofiqul Islam (26) is expected to reach his hometown today evening.

Post-Mortem Examination of Ajoy Chakma (25) has already been conducted and the body will be transported to his hometown for which arrangement has been made by ABCI authority.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief after eight labourers died in a stone quarry collapse incident and announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next kin of each deceased.

Hnahthial district deputy commissioner R Lalremsanga said that search operations all night will continue until all the missing persons are found. Of the 12 persons reportedly missing, 4 were employees of ABCI Infrastructures Pvt Ltd while 8 others were contractor employees, the official added.

According to an official, five earth excavators, a stone crusher and a drilling machine were also wholly buried under the debris.