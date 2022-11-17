Mizoram's Hnahthial Police Station filed a suo moto case against Anupam Bricks and Concrete Industry (ABCI) Infrastructures Private Ltd relating to the collapse of a stone quarry in Maudarh Village, Hnahthial District.

Mizoram claims 11 lives and another 1 person still missing for three days since 14th Nov. 2022.

According to a Hnathial Police SP Vineet Kumar, Sections 304a and 336 of the Indian Penal Code have been filed against the company.

As per the said law under IPC: Causing of death by negligence or whoever causes the death of any person by doing any rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to two years, or with fine, or with both.

And also act endangering life or personal safety of others, Whoever does any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life or the personal safety of others, shall be punished with impris­onment of either description for a term which may extend to three months, or with fine which may extend to two hundred and fifty rupees, or with both.

Following that, the National Green Tribunal also filed a suo moto against the company.

Notably, the NGT directed seven concerned authorities in Mizoram, including ABCI Infrastructures Pvt Ltd which currently owned the stone quarry on a lease, to appear before the tribunal on November 28.