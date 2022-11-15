Assam Rifles on November 15 deployed to rescue persons buried due to a landslide that occurred due to collapsing of a stone quarry at Maudarh, Hnathial District in Mizoram.

Assam Rifles party was one of the first responders to reach the incident site along with the medical team and helped in the clearing of debris and Recovery of bodies.

In an unfortunate incident, eight persons have lost their lives while four others still missing after a stone quarry collapsed in Mizoram’s Hnahthial district, an official statement said on November 15.

As per the statement, the bodies of eight persons were recovered from the debris of a stone quarry.

''Eight bodies out of 12 persons reportedly missing have been recovered from the debris of the massive landslip till 7 am on Tuesday,'' the statement quoted Hnahthial District Deputy Commissioner R Lalremsanga as saying.

The statement further added that the search operation will continue till all the missing persons are found.

''Out of the 12 reportedly missing persons, four were employees of ABCI Infrastructures Pvt Ltd while eight others were contractual employees,'' Lalremsanga added.

As per reports on November 14, at least 15 workers were feared to be trapped inside the debris of the stone quarry.

Upon receiving the information of the same, five excavators were deployed to rescue the miners. However, the number of persons trapped inside the debris was not known immediately, but reports claimed that at least more than 10 persons were trapped.