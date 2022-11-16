Assam Rifles on November 15 recovered two more bodies out of the 12 trapped labourers due to a landslide that occurred due to a collapsing of a stone quarry at Maudarh, Hnathial district in Mizoram.

The two bodies that have been recovered from the disaster site have been identified as Shofiqul Islam (26), resident of Jaleswar Bill, Goalpara, Assam and Kahamrai (49), resident of Zawlpui, Lunglei district, Mizoram.

As per sources, the two dead bodies have been brought to the District Hospital in Mizoram for Post Mortem Examination following which the bodies will be handed over to the ABCI authority aftr necessary protocols are done.

Total 10 bodies have been recovered out of the 12 trapped labourers while rescue operations continue to recover the other two missing labourers.

Officials quoted saying that the eight bodies that were recovered earlier and being transported to Aizawl, reached at 12:30 am on November 16 for embalming and packing of dead bodies. Thereafter the bodies will be further proceeded to Lengpui Airport at 8:00 am.

Assam Rifles party was one of the first responders to reach the incident site along with the medical team and helped in the clearing of debris and recovery of bodies.

In an unfortunate incident, ten people have lost their lives while two others still missing after a stone quarry collapsed in Mizoram’s Hnahthial district, an official statement said on November 15.

As per the statement, the bodies of ten persons were recovered from the debris of a stone quarry.