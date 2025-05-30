Rescue teams have recovered two people from beneath a collapsed stone wall in Aizawl's Thuampui locality on May 30, with one confirmed dead and another injured, as severe weather continues to batter Mizoram.

Lalnunmawia from Tlungvel village was pronounced dead following the recovery operation, while Lalfakzuala of Aizawl's Ramthar locality sustained injuries and is receiving medical treatment. One more person remains feared trapped beneath the debris as rescue efforts continue.

The wall collapse occurred as the India Meteorological Department maintains a red alert for the state, warning of extremely heavy rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds. The severe conditions have forced authorities to close all schools across the Aizawl District.

Emergency teams worked through challenging conditions to extract the two victims from the rubble, but operations are ongoing to locate the third individual still believed to be buried at the site. The incident highlights the dangerous ground conditions created by relentless rainfall that has pounded the region.

A separate rockfall at Chanmari Ramhlun road in Aizawl has further demonstrated the risks posed by the extreme weather to the state's hilly terrain. Officials report no landslides as of 6 am, though they maintain heightened vigilance given the unstable conditions.