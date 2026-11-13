The recruitment process for 15 storekeeper posts in Mizoram's Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) department has come under scrutiny after the Mizoram Public Service Commission (MPSC) flagged a serious technical error in the tabulation of written examination marks, days after the selected candidates began training.

The department said on Friday that it received a communication from the MPSC on Thursday, informing it of errors in the marks supplied to the Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) for preparing the final merit list.

According to the department, the error occurred while transferring scanned data from candidates' Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) answer sheets into an Excel spreadsheet. Invalid roll numbers were inadvertently included during the process, affecting the tabulation of marks.

The development has put the recruitment results in question, with the department stating that the competent authorities will decide how to proceed.

The recruitment process began after the department received permission on December 1, 2025, to fill 15 vacant storekeeper posts through direct recruitment. An advertisement was issued on December 16, 2025.

The department had sought the MPSC's assistance in setting the question paper and evaluating answer scripts in accordance with government guidelines.

The written examination was held on April 30 this year. Of the 1,945 candidates who appeared, 1,901 completed the examination. The MPSC subsequently furnished a list of 70 candidates eligible for interviews and 10 candidates under the ex-servicemen category.

Interviews were conducted by the DPC on October 14, 15 and 16. The written examination and interview marks were combined to prepare the merit list, which was approved by the government on October 23 and published on the same day.

The results showed 14 candidates selected and 28 placed on the waiting list in the unreserved category. Under the ex-servicemen category, one candidate was selected and four were placed on the waiting list.

Appointment orders for all 15 selected candidates were issued on October 27, followed by posting orders on November 10. The selected candidates began a five-day training programme at the directorate on November 11.

The department expressed regret over the difficulties caused to candidates and apologised to those affected by the error. It said further action would be taken after a decision by the competent authorities.

