The massive rain wind and hail storm on Sunday destroyed over 10 houses across Mizoram. Over 500 houses destroyed since May 2, 2024.

According to the reports received by the Disaster Management and Rehabilitation control room, a house was reported damaged at Aizawl’s Saron Veng locality which was damaged by a fallen tree.

At Lunglei district, nine villages and localities reported house damages, landslide, and collapse of a breast wall.

Kahrawt village of Champhai district reported a house damaged by hailstorm while Khuangthing village had a house damaged by windstorm.

Furthermore, Monday also witnessed cloudburst accompanied with strong winds across the State and hailstorm in some districts. Detail reports of houses and property destroyed are yet to be finalized by the Disaster Management and Rehabilitation department.