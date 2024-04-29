The massive storm accompanied by a hailstorm on the evening of April 28 in Mizoram destroyed several houses.

According to reports received by the Disaster Management and Rehabilitation, 19 houses across seven locations within Aizawl were severely and partially destroyed by hails and storms.

Falkawn town, which is located on the outskirts of the city reported one casualty that was immediately taken to the hospital. Tlungvel village also reported several incidents of damage with five houses being severely destroyed and 42 houses witnessing partially damage.

At Mamit district, the village of Kawrtethawveng 22 houses reported partial damage, while 30 other houses reported damage from strong winds and hailstorm at three other villages in the district.

Meanwhile, Khawzawl district witnessed several damages on April 27 and April 28, with five houses and one church destroyed by hailstorm on April 28, at Chhawrtui village.

Furthermore, in Vankal village which lies in the same district, 27 houses were marred due to hailstorm on Saturday while the neighbouring village of Tualpui reported 23 houses that were destroyed on the same day.