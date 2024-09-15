Mizoram student body criticises organisations over plans to ban beef consumption in state
The Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP) has criticised external organisations for their stance against cattle slaughter in Mizoram, defending the cultural traditions of the Mizo community. The student body also addressed concerns over income tax exemptions and policing in the state.
The Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP) General Headquarters, an apex students’ body, criticised external organisations advocating against the slaughter of cattle in Mizoram.
The MZP issued a notice stating their firm opposition to any attempts made by external organisations' to impose their values on the cultural and traditional practices of the Mizo people, specifically regarding the consumption of beef in Mizoram.
They stated, “MZP believes that such interference undermines the identity and way of life of the Mizo community. Therefore, MZP strongly urges all groups including Shree Jyotirmath to respect the cultural values of Mizoram and to refrain from promoting actions that infringe upon the state's customs.”
The MZP also expressed its disapproval of the ongoing challenges faced by the people of Mizoram concerning the income tax exemption provided under Article 10 (26) of the Income Tax Act, 1961 for Scheduled Tribes, and intends to take necessary steps to address the issue.
The student body formally requested the government of Mizoram to designate at least one Inspector General of Police (IGP) post under the Mizoram Police Service (MPS).
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