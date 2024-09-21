The President of the Mizo Students’ Union (MSU), Samuel Zoramthanpuia wrote a letter to Home Minister K. Sapdanga demanding action against Aizawl Superintendent of Police, Rahul Alwal for allegedly kidnapping workers of M/S Satnam Global Infraproject Ltd. Zuangtui, Power & Electricity Department.

The MSU President, in his letter, stated that they had invited a worker from Satnam Global Infraprojects Limited (SGIL)—the company from which they had previously requested sponsorship for their General Conference to be held on November 28 to 29, 2024.

The union questioned why a team of police officials, headed by Aizawl SP Rahul Alwal had entered their office premises. They called on the Home Minister to take action against SP Rahul Alwal, asserting that they had done nothing wrong in their request for sponsorship.

It must be mentioned that on September 19, 2024, statements circulating on social media reported that a worker from M/S Satnam Global Infraproject Ltd. Zuangtui, Power & Electricity Department was forcefully brought by the President of MSU Samuel Zoramthanpuia and other members of the student body at their office in Aizawl, around 9.30 am.

The statement also highlighted that two other workers from the same company had visited the office to inquire about their colleague’s status and were held against their will. The MSU members demanded a sum of Rs 2 lakhs from them, and upon discussing the matter with higher officials from M/S Satnam Global Infraproject Ltd., the MSU informed those officials that their workers would not be released until the demanded amount was paid.

Furthermore, it also noted that these non-local workers were held at the MSU office for seven hours, during which they claimed they were threatened with lathis and that the MSU members were intoxicated.

Sources under condition of anonymity confirmed that cases have been registered against them; adding that though the student bodies were involved in such cases before, this is the first time that a criminal case is registered against them.

The action of the Mizo Students’ Union has created debate on social media platforms. Netizens have strongly condemned the action, calling for prompt action by the government against the student body.