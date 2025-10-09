Mizoram student body flags lapses in ILP enforcement at Sairang railway station

The Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP) General Headquarters has raised concerns over poor implementation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system at Sairang Railway Station following an inspection conducted on the morning of October 8.

The student organisation said the newly inaugurated station, operational since September 14, 2025, has seen several lapses in ILP enforcement despite repeated appeals to the state government. MZP officials reported that inadequate police presence and lack of proper verification have allowed many passengers to enter Mizoram without valid permits.

Between September 14 and October 7, a total of 3,852 ILPs were issued, with six cases of forgery detected. However, MZP claimed that a “large number” of outsiders continued to enter the state without proper documentation. During the inspection, around 30 individuals were reportedly found without ILPs.

The group said the issue extended beyond Sairang, with similar irregularities observed at other stations along the Bairabi–Sairang railway line, including Hortoki, Kawnpui, and Mualkhang. Despite the presence of police personnel, ILP checks at these stations were said to be inconsistent.

MZP expressed particular concern that the Sairang station was opened without sufficient coordination between the Centre and the state government, creating confusion over enforcement responsibilities. The organization had earlier urged the government to strengthen ILP procedures, passing a resolution during its 57th Federal Council meeting in April and later submitting a memorandum to Chief Minister Lalduhoma.

The inspection revealed several operational shortcomings, including manual ILP issuance, lack of CCTV coverage, weak fencing, non-functional X-ray baggage scanners, and an absence of Excise and Narcotics personnel despite Mizoram’s status as a dry state. The entry gate and parking facilities were also found to be poorly managed.

MZP warned that misuse of tourist ILPs remains a major loophole, as many visitors fail to register or disclose their travel details, complicating monitoring efforts.

Reaffirming its commitment to safeguard the state’s identity and security, the student body said it will continue to push for stricter ILP enforcement and maintain close vigilance over all railway stations in Mizoram.