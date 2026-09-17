Mizoram student body, fuel dealers withdraw shutdown plans after talks with government

Mizoram’s influential student organisation Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP) and the All Mizoram Petroleum Dealers Association (AMPEDA) have withdrawn their respective plans to shut fuel stations across the state following talks with the government, averting a potential disruption in fuel supply.

The decision came after State Home Secretary Vanlalmawia convened a meeting with representatives of the MZP and AMPEDA on Wednesday to discuss the dispute, difficulties faced by petroleum dealers and concerns over fuel stations operated by non-tribal people or outsiders.

MZP president Dr C Lalremruata said both organisations decided to withdraw their proposed indefinite shutdown following the government’s appeal and keeping public interest in mind. He, however, said the MZP would continue to take action on issues concerning businesses allegedly operated by non-Mizos.

The student body has expressed concern over what it described as the growing presence of non-tribal traders in Mizoram and businesses allegedly being operated by outsiders using Mizo names. Lalremruata said the issue will be discussed at the MZP assembly scheduled from September 23 to 25, where the organisation plans to seek stricter laws against such arrangements and the identification and investigation of cases where necessary.

The MZP has also appealed to people not to allow their names or land to be used by non-Mizos for business purposes solely for financial gain, saying such arrangements should also be viewed in the context of the state’s land and community concerns.

The development follows a dispute between the two organisations over alleged financial collections from some petrol stations operated by non-Mizos. AMPEDA had earlier threatened to shut fuel stations indefinitely from September 17, alleging that MZP members had forcibly collected money from managers of certain outlets. The association had also alleged that some managers were asked to transfer ₹1.20 lakh each to the student organisation.

The MZP denied coercion or intimidation, saying the money collected from one filling station was a voluntary contribution from its owner towards the organisation’s forthcoming assembly.

In response to AMPEDA’s proposed shutdown, the MZP had separately called for the closure of fuel stations owned or operated by non-tribal people, or those employing non-Mizos, from September 17.

According to Lalremruata, AMPEDA withdrew all its demands against the MZP during the September 16 meeting, leading to the withdrawal of the proposed shutdowns.