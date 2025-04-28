The Lunglei unit of Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP), a key student body, consisting of several organisations, on April 28, launched an indefinite blockade in Mizoram's Lunglei.

The protest was called demanding the release of funds allegedly diverted from its primary purpose of repairing a key road connecting south Mizoram's Lunglei town.

Lunglei sub-headquarters of MZP secretary K Lalchhuanawma said that the blockade on the Aizawl-Thenzawl-Lunglei (ATL) road was to mount pressure on the government.

He said that the organisation has been demanding the immediate release of funds earmarked for improvement of the ATL road.

Earlier, the Mizoram unit of BJP has filed a complaint with Director General of Police (DGP) Anil Shukla over the alleged missing of a member of Lai Autonomous District Council (LADC), who opted to join the saffron party after quitting Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) recently.

In a letter sent to the DGP on Thursday, state BJP general secretary Lalthangmawii said that Tuturu Singh, a member of district council (MDC), who recently quit the ZPM, was allegedly waylaid and abducted by a group of anti-social elements near south Mizoram's Lunglei town while he was travelling to Aizawl on Wednesday.