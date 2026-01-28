Mizoram student body urges government to retain ranks in Class 10 and 12 result books

Mizoram’s apex student organisation, the Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP), on January 28 urged the state government to review its decision to stop declaring top-10 merit lists and ranks of students in the result books of Classes 10 and 12.

The appeal came a day after the state government announced that it would discontinue the decades-old practice of publishing the merit list, distinction and division of students in the result books at the time of publication of board examination results.

MZP general secretary C. Lalhminganga said the organisation’s executive committee met to deliberate on the issue and unanimously urged the government to withdraw the decision. He said continuing the publication of the merit list would help encourage healthy competition among students and foster academic excellence across schools.

Earlier on Tuesday, School Education Minister Vanlalthlana stated that the Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) would, from this year onwards, declare the results of Classes 10 and 12 without awarding distinctions, divisions or indicating top-10 merit lists or ranks in the result books. The minister said the move was aimed at ensuring quality education and preventing students from competing solely on the basis of marks.

MBSE chairman John Zorhemganga, who accompanied the minister during the announcement, said the decision was taken to move away from rote learning practices and to promote competency-based learning among students.

The MZP, however, maintained that retaining ranks in the result books would continue to serve as a motivating factor for students and urged the government to reconsider the policy in the larger interest of the student community.