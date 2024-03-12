Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP), Mizoram's largest students' apex body, held a meeting on Tuesday to discuss the India Citizenship (Amendment) Rules.

The meeting, chaired by MZP President Pu H. Lalthianghliman, claimed that there were illegalities in the recruitment of three Geologists, an Urban Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Officer, a Junior Engineer and Asst Account Officer under the Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC) as the advertisements for the posts were not issued in accordance with the law.

The meeting also claimed that the State Government approval was not obtained as the recruitments were not done as per MPSC or MSSSB laws.



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MZP has requested AMC officials to rectify these irregularities before March 15.

The body also approved the recruitment of qualified candidates for government jobs, not based on personal preferences.

The North East Students' Organization (NESO) has strongly opposed the Citizenship (Amendment) Rules 2024, issued on March 11, 2024, and following other states, a copy of the rules was burnt at MZP headquarters.