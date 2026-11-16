A students' organisation in Mizoram on November 16 demanded the removal of the state Public Service Commission's secretary and controller of examinations by November 20 over alleged irregularities in recruitment processes, including errors in the tabulation of marks in a recent storekeeper examination.

Addressing a press conference in Aizawl, Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP) president C Lalremruata alleged that the commission had repeatedly committed errors in recruitment procedures, raising questions about its commitment to reforms.

The latest controversy relates to the recruitment of 15 storekeepers for the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department, where serious technical errors were detected in the tabulation of written examination marks, he said.

"The recent incident ... has clearly indicated that the Mizoram PSC is not serious about reforming itself," Lalremruata alleged.

The MZP demanded an inquiry into the recruitment process and sought submission of a report within a month. It said an inquiry committee should be constituted immediately and officials responsible for the errors should be removed by November 20.

According to Lalremruata, the posts were advertised on December 19, 2025, and appointment orders for the 15 selected candidates were issued on October 27 this year. The errors in the tabulation of marks came to light while the selected candidates were undergoing a five-day training programme, he said.

"We are demanding the removal of the PSC secretary and the controller of examinations for the errors in the tabulation of marks," he said.

The MZP had staged protests on August 6-7 and August 10-12, demanding reforms in the commission. Following the protests, a reform committee was constituted. The organisation said it had submitted recommendations to the panel within the stipulated period but was still awaiting a decision.

It urged the state government to take immediate action and provide an update on the reform process.

Separately, the Mizo Students' Union (MSU) on Saturday demanded the resignation of the PSC chairman within five days, citing repeated recruitment errors and growing distrust among job seekers.

The state government had on Friday apologised to candidates affected by the errors in the storekeeper recruitment process and said the competent authorities would decide on the next course of action regarding the examination results.