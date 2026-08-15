Mizoram students body opposes compulsory singing of full ‘Vande Mataram’ in schools

The influential Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP), Mizoram’s students organisation, has opposed any move to make the singing or playing of the full version of Vande Mataram compulsory in educational institutions across the state.

At a meeting on August 14, the MZP unanimously resolved to maintain its existing position on the issue, with general secretary Lalhmingsanga Chhangte saying the organisation would continue opposing any compulsion on students to sing or listen to the full version of the song.

The MZP said educational institutions should primarily focus on academic development and should not become platforms for enforcing practices that students may perceive as carrying religious or political overtones.

According to the organisation, certain stanzas of the full version of Vande Mataram contain imagery portraying the motherland as Hindu deities. It argued that compulsory participation in singing those portions could conflict with the Christian beliefs of many students in Mizoram.

The students’ body also said any directive from the Centre on the issue should take into account the distinct cultural and socio-religious context of the Northeast rather than impose a uniform approach across the country.

The MZP said it would continue taking steps to ensure that students in educational institutions across Mizoram are not compelled to sing or listen to the full version of the song.

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma had earlier, in March, clarified the state government’s position, saying it would accept only the first two stanzas of Vande Mataram for official or educational purposes, as the subsequent stanzas contain religious references, according to the state government’s stated position.