Six Mizoram students become ‘Deputy Commissioner' for a day in Lunglei

Six meritorious students from Mizoram were given a unique opportunity to serve as Deputy Commissioner for a day in Lunglei district through a special programme organised under the District Level Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan. The initiative, aimed at fostering youth leadership and raising awareness on substance abuse, was hosted by Lunglei Deputy Commissioner Navneet Mann, IAS.

The students experienced the responsibilities of governance, administration and public service. The programme was held under the theme “Breaking the Chain: Prevention, Treatment and Recovery for All” and was spearheaded by Lunglei DC, Navneet Mann, IAS.

The selected students were Joseph R. Vanlalpeka of Govt High School, Lunglei, C. Lalngaihzuali and R. Lalhmingmuanpuia of Sacred Heart HSS, Judy C. Lalenkawli and K. Zomuanpuia of Baptist HSS, and Gracy Lalchhanchhuahi of Govt HSS, Lunglei.

The day-long programme began with a welcome and orientation session at the DC Office, followed by an office tour where students interacted with officials from key departments. A mock morning briefing was conducted where students, acting as DCs, received reports from departments including Education, Health, PWD, Police, and DRDO, and issued directions in response.

The students later participated in a simulated Public Grievance Hearing, a press conference exercise with journalists, and field inspections of developmental projects such as the DCSO Multi-Level Car Parking and the Health ATM at Civil Hospital, Lunglei.

The event concluded with a reflection and sharing session, after which certificates were distributed. Lunglei DC, Mann lauded the students’ enthusiasm, encouraging them to stay committed to their studies and to lead by example in the fight against substance abuse.

District officials confirmed that similar programmes will soon be organised by SDO(C) and BDO offices across Lunglei district to extend the initiative to more students.