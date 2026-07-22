Mizoram students stage protest in Aizawl over NEET paper leaks, demand education minister's resignation

Hundreds of students from schools and educational institutions across Mizoram staged a protest in Aizawl on Wednesday, July 22, expressing solidarity with demonstrators in New Delhi over the alleged NEET paper leaks and demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The demonstration was held in front of Vanapa Hall, where students raised slogans such as "Modi ko hatao, Desh Bachao" and "We want freedom from poverty, we want freedom from unemployment". Protesters also demanded stringent action against those responsible for the alleged irregularities in the medical entrance examination.

The protest comes days after thousands of people gathered near Parliament in New Delhi during the Monsoon Session, demanding Pradhan's resignation over the NEET paper leak controversy. The demonstration in the national capital had witnessed clashes between protesters and police.

In Aizawl, the students sought strict punishment for those involved in the alleged paper leak and demanded justice and compensation for students whose academic prospects were affected.

The protesters also expressed solidarity with activist Sonam Wangchuk, stating that they supported his campaign for students' rights. They accused the BJP-led NDA government of failing to protect students' interests and jeopardising their future.

The protest witnessed participation from both indigenous Mizo students and students from other communities.

The opposition Mizo National Front (MNF) extended support to the demonstration, describing it as a courageous effort to safeguard students' rights and demand accountability. The party said students were justified in opposing any attempt to undermine fair opportunities through alleged abuse of power.

The MNF, an ally of the NDA at the Centre, also said the large turnout reflected growing concern among the youth over corruption and misuse of authority, adding that the demand for punishment of the guilty and justice for affected students was legitimate.

Meanwhile, Mizoram's apex student body, the Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP), has announced a separate protest against the alleged NEET paper leaks to be held on Thursday.