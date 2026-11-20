The Mizo Students' Union (MSU) on November 20 renewed its demand for the removal of the Mizoram Public Service Commission (MPSC) chairman, alleging repeated errors, delays and administrative lapses in the recruitment process that have caused distress among job-seeking youths.

The students' body announced that it would stage a peaceful sit-in demonstration outside the MPSC office in Aizawl on November 23, after its deadline of November 19 for the removal of the chairman passed without action.

Addressing a press conference, MSU president Laldinsanga said the demand was based on the commission's functioning since the incumbent chairman assumed office on May 20, 2024, and was not linked to any single recent incident.

He claimed that the MPSC had issued at least 24 corrigenda during this period and was facing four court cases, apart from repeated demands for corrections in recruitment-related matters.

Citing specific instances, Laldinsanga referred to the Mizoram Civil Service (MCS) Combined Examination 2025 results, announced on February 2, 2026, in which a candidate who had initially qualified was subsequently rejected.

He also flagged the Mizoram Engineering Service (Junior Grade) results announced on May 13, alleging that eight candidates were initially declared qualified for seven posts in the Electrical and Electronics Engineering Wing before one candidate was subsequently dropped.

The MSU further raised concerns over the recruitment of 15 storekeepers for the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department. It alleged that errors in mark tabulation led to candidates who had completed training and whose postings had been finalised being asked to put their joining on hold.

Laldinsanga said the repeated errors and delays had affected unemployed youths and eroded public confidence in the state's recruitment system.