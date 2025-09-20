Mizoram: Sugamya Yatra carries out accessibility audits across state

The Sugamya Yatra (Access Audit), part of the Accessible India Campaign under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, has begun conducting inspections across Mizoram to evaluate accessibility in public spaces for persons with disabilities.



The initiative seeks to ensure that wheelchair users, the visually impaired, and individuals with other disabilities can access essential facilities at public buildings, including government offices, educational institutions, and places of worship.



On September 19, key locations such as Pachhunga University College, the Presbyterian Church of India at Republic Veng, and the Administrative Training Institute (MINECO) were inspected. The inspection was carried out in collaboration with the Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities and the National Institute for Locomotor Disabilities (NILD).



The ongoing audit covers seven districts of Mizoram, with teams working alongside persons with disabilities to assess infrastructure gaps and recommend improvements. By involving disabled individuals directly in the evaluation process, authorities aim to ensure that accessibility standards meet real-world needs and align with the objectives of the Accessible India Campaign.



Officials emphasized that this initiative is not only about compliance with the law but also about creating a more inclusive society where people with disabilities can participate equally in education, governance, and community life.