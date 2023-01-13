Keeping with the efforts in an aggressive war against drugs, a huge consignment of suspected heroin was seized along with the arrest of 5 persons including one Myanmar national at the outskirt of Luimawi in Mizoram on January 13.

As per reports, acting on a specific technical input, on January 13, the CID (SB) Ops team with the assistance of Kanhmun PS (Mamit District) intercepted one truck driven by Lalrinfela (35) of Zotlang, Aizawl at the outskirt of Luimawi, Mamit District and seized 1.161 Kgs (89 soap cases) of heroin, valued over Rs 5.8 Crores in the international market.

The said driver along with four other accused persons - Lalsangkima (39) of Ramrikawn Aizawl, Lalfelpuia (35) of Zokhawthar, Sanglianthawn (36) of Pyinkhonegyi, Myanmar and Lalrinchhana (32) of Vairengte Chhimveng were arrested.

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Further, a case was registered at Kanhmun PS for further investigation on possible linkages.

Earlier a joint team of Vairengte Police, 225 Bn CRPF, 147 Bn CRPF, and CID SB Aizawl intercepted one vehicle and seized 194 kgs of Pseudoephedrine tablets (COLZEN Tablets) on January 7.

The seizure was made after a joint team of police personnel intercepted the vehicle bearing registration number TATA 1109 at the Vairengte Kawngthar Veng auto stand.

The seized vehicle was heading towards Aizawl from Bagha Bazar, Cachar Assam, and was driven by one Lalhruaitluanga (37) of Ramhlun South, Aizawl along with one passenger Lalrodawngliana (33) of Hnahlan (P/A Republic Vengthlang, Aizawl).

On careful checking of the vehicle, the seized contraband was concealed in the loading bay of the said vehicle, taking cover for other goods.

Preliminary investigation reveals that the consignment was bound for Champhai.

Pertinently, pseudoephedrine is used for making Methamphetamine (Yaba Tablets) drugs.