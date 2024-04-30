Following the protest by the Mizoram Pradesh Youth Congress Committee (MPYCC) in front of the CMO on Monday, the Chief Minister of Mizoram Lalduhoma said that licenses of 27 private placement agencies have been suspended temporarily.

The MPYCC organised a protest in front of CMO on Monday demanding that the Government take actions private placement agencies sending young Mizo girls as maids to Dubai and other Middle East countries.

The letter submitted by the MPCC to the Chief Minister highlighted that many of the girls sent are underaged and that the agencies sent them using forged passports and without any immigration license legal documents.

In response to the MPYCC, Chief Minister Lalduhoma refuted claims on YouTube that stated the government’s failure to register a case in light of the incidents.

Lalduhoma said that the Mizoram Private Placement Agencies (Regulation) Act 2015 must be amended as soon as possible since this license allows agencies to send people outside of Mizoram without any specific countires.

He added that many people in India have worked overseas through a proper channel and licensing through Immigration Act 1983 under the Protector of Immigrant. He also said that those agencies sending workers abroad through proper channel do not face difficulties.

Moreover, Lalduhoma stated that the 27 agencies whose permits (currently suspended) were sanctioned by Aizawl DC had been released on bail with prosecution request submitted to Prosecutor General of Immigration on January 25 and a reminder sent on March 18 and April 15.

Furthermore, Chief Minister informed the MPYCC that Mizoram Police have registered a case on September 14, 2023 regarding the 30 odd girls who faced arrest in Dubai. He also iterated that the incidents began before his government was formed, and that during January, only one Mizo woman had reported a case.

The Chief Minister affirmed that the Government will soon establish a cell to address the process and grievances of individuals working and planning to work overseas. He also praised Lalremsangi Fanai, BJP Mizoram Pradesh Spokesperson for her untiring efforts in helping many girls from Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Oman to return to Mizoram.