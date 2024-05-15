In a historic and memorable event, Doordarshan Kendra, Aizawl and Mizoram Sustainable Development Foundation (MSDF) signed an Agreement on Wednesday for broadcasting a programme entitled, “Environment and Sustainable Development.”

MSDF is formed under the aegis of the Integrated Mountain Initiative (IMI), which aims to provide the Indian Himalayan Region a platform to come together to discuss issues related to the development of the Himalayan region and communities therein, evolve consensus on priorities and action plan to bring about sustainable development.

This momentous meeting was conducted under the chairmanship of Prof. Lalnuntluanga, Vice President MSDF. The Agreement was signed, on behalf of DDK, Aizawl by Shri C Vanlalsiama, Head of Programme and Dr. Lalbiakmawia Ngente, President for MSDF. As per the Agreement, Doordarshan Kendra, Aizawl will broadcast a programme on „Environment & Sustainable Development‟ every month from July, 2024 through June, 2026.

Speaking on behalf of DDK, Aizawl, Shri C Vanlalsiama stated that this is the first of its kind in Mizoram and a very significant step towards sustainable development. Dr. Lalbiakmawia Ngente voiced his hope and expectation to educate and spread awareness in Environment & Sustainable Development throughout the length and breadth of the State through this programme.



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While proposing a vote of thanks, Prof. John Zothanzama, Vice President of MSDF thaned DDK Aizawl profusely for opening their platform for such an important issue which aims to bring about environmental awareness and sustainable development in the state; and urged the people to make optimum use of the opportunity.

Aims & Objectives of MSDF

* Evolve plural models for the governance and regulation of societies on principles of respect for nature by adopting a holistic view.



• Enhance public awareness and consciousness of the necessity of the application of the principles of sustainable consumption and development.

• Promote the development of knowledge, theory and practice of sustainable development.



* Promote policies as well as monitor and evaluate projects that seek to protect the environment and promote development in a sustainable manner.



* Conduct seminars and undertake educational training programs, to promote and undertake writings and publications on sustainable development.