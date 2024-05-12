The swine fever death toll has continued to increase due to African Swine Fever in Mizoram since January 2024.

According to the latest report by the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department, 5 pigs were reported dead from Dulte village on May 12, bringing the total deaths caused by African Swine Fever from January 2024 to 657 and the total number of culled to 299.

Dulte village of Khawzawl district has been the worst hit with 134 deaths and 14 culled, as per reports.

In Aizawl, Kulikawn locality has reported the highest African Swine fever deaths with 61 dead pigs reported and 79 culled.

Under “The Prevention and Control of Infectious and Contagious Disease in Animal Act 2009 Section 20”, Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Department had declared various villages and localities in Aizawl as infected area after the confirmation of the outbreak of ASF. At places declared infected area, export or import of pigs from the infected areas is strictly prohibited, including the sale or slaughter of healthy and sick pigs.

It is worth mentioning that Mizoram was devastated by the spread of African Swine Flu in 2021; when several swineherds lost livestock worth over many crores.

Dr M Zohmingthangi, Deputy Director, Disease Investigation and Epidemiology said that since African Swine Fever has already infected the state, outbreak of less severity will continue to take place.

She further added that the severity of the outbreak will lessen as time passes.