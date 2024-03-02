The Taiwan Ambassador, Baushan Ger called on officials of the Central Young Mizo Association (CYMA).

The two groups discussed the youth exchange between Mizoram and Taiwan and also discussed cultural exchange, agriculture, labour and skill training.



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The Central Young Mizo Association explained the role of their organization while extending their hope for a cross-cultural association between the two countries.

The Taiwan Ambassador was escorted by his wife Hui-Chen CHEN, Assistant Representative Ping-Fan Jian and OSD to CM Jonathan Lalremruata.