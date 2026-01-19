Mizoram takes major power leap as CM Lalduhoma lays foundation stone for Rs 676.98 crore Tuirini hydro project

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Monday laid the foundation stone for the Rs 676.98 crore Tuirini hydroelectric power project, marking a significant step towards the state’s goal of achieving self-sufficiency in power generation.

The Tuirini project will have a generation capacity of 24 megawatts (MW) and is being implemented as an externally aided project with funding support from the New Development Bank through a loan arrangement. Officials said 80 per cent of the project cost will be borne by the Centre, while the remaining 20 per cent will be contributed by the Mizoram government.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister described the project as a landmark initiative under the state government’s commitment to making Mizoram self-reliant in the power sector. He said the Tuirini hydroelectric project forms a key part of the government’s long-term strategy to reduce dependence on external power sources and strengthen local generation capacity.

Lalduhoma highlighted that Mizoram has already commissioned two solar power projects at Sumsui in Aizawl district—one with a capacity of 10 MW and another of 5 MW—both of which are fully owned by the state government. He added that more renewable energy initiatives are in the pipeline, including additional hydroelectric projects and solar installations.

Officials informed that the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the 132 MW Tuirial hydroelectric project in Saitual district, near the Manipur border, has been completed, and the DPR for the Tlawng hydro project near Aizawl is expected to be finalised by September this year.

To encourage private sector participation, the state government has issued Expressions of Interest (EOIs) for setting up solar power plants at five locations across Mizoram. So far, seven rooftop solar installations with a combined capacity of about 2.62 MW have been completed.

The Chief Minister also spoke about other innovative initiatives, including a pump storage project planned at Tuchiang River close to the Vankal solar park in Khawzawl district. He said the project aims to pump water to higher elevations during low-demand periods and generate power during peak demand, or alternatively sell power through trading.

Lalduhoma noted that while Mizoram has been generating power even though it is not yet fully self-reliant, surplus power is sometimes available for trading during daytime or late-night hours. He said power trading has helped the state generate revenue, adding that the government earned ₹172 crore from power trading, with a net profit of ₹87.21 crore. The overall financial gain due to timely payment of bills and power trading stood at ₹93.79 crore, he added.

Officials said the Tuirini hydroelectric project, with an estimated cost of ₹676.98 crore, is targeted for completion within five years.