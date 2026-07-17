Mizoram targets 2,649 hectares of new rubber plantations under Phase II of CM's Rubber Mission

The Mizoram government has set a target of expanding rubber plantations by 2,649 hectares across eight districts under the second phase of the Chief Minister's Rubber Mission, as part of efforts to transform rubber cultivation into a key driver of the state's rural economy.

Launched in 2024, the five-year mission aims to bring 11,500 hectares under rubber cultivation. The second phase, which began this year, will cover 117 plantation clusters across eight districts, Land Resources, Soil and Water Conservation Director Vanlalmuanpuia Chhangte said on Friday.

Speaking to reporters, Chhangte said 2,580 beneficiaries have enrolled under the programme and are expected to plant 11.92 lakh rubber saplings.

To encourage participation, the government has rolled out a comprehensive four-year support package that includes free rubber saplings, replacement plants, annual supplies of fertilisers and plant protection chemicals, fencing assistance and other incentives.

He said financial assistance would be released only after field verification of plantation work, with payments transferred directly to beneficiaries' bank accounts.

The government has also announced plans to procure 100 rubber processing units this year and distribute them to farmers with mature plantations who currently lack processing facilities.

According to Chhangte, the third phase of the mission is expected to be launched in 2027, though the plantation target for that phase is yet to be finalised.

He said Mizoram has nearly 50,000 hectares of land suitable for rubber cultivation, but only about 7,000 hectares have been developed since rubber cultivation was introduced in the state in 1982.

The official said the government views rubber cultivation as a sustainable alternative to shifting cultivation, with additional benefits including reclamation of wastelands, soil conservation and improved water resource management.

He acknowledged that the high initial cost of establishing plantations had slowed expansion in the past, adding that the Chief Minister's Rubber Mission seeks not only to increase plantation coverage but also to address challenges faced by existing growers and strengthen marketing networks for rubber products.

The first phase of the mission, launched in early 2025, covered 1,000 hectares in Mamit and Kolasib districts. Under that phase, 936 beneficiaries planted around 4.5 lakh rubber saplings, while the government established 24 Rubber Plantation Clusters, each supported by a Rubber Producer Society to safeguard farmers' interests and oversee implementation of the programme.