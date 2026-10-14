Mizoram aims to increase tourism’s contribution to its Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) from the current 2.3 per cent to 5-7 per cent by 2047, with the state government inviting private investment to expand infrastructure and create livelihood opportunities for local communities.

Addressing the media at Mizoram Travel Fest 2026 on Wednesday, Chief Minister Lalduhoma said the state was targeting at least 10 lakh visitors by December 31, as tourist arrivals continue to rise following improved connectivity and growing interest in its natural landscapes and cultural heritage.

Highlighting Mizoram’s distinct appeal, Lalduhoma said its civic sense, cleanliness, peaceful environment and safety for women were strengths inherited from previous generations and could not simply be created through financial investment.

“Civic sense, clean air, our culture and peace are the strengths that we have imbibed from our ancestors; these do not require any investment,” the chief minister said, while emphasising that the government was simultaneously working to improve tourism infrastructure.

Tourism infrastructure projects worth Rs 681.16 crore are currently under execution with support from the Centre and external partners. These include eco-resorts, ropeways, heritage centres, pilgrimage circuits and convention facilities.

“The government is laying the foundation, and we invite the private sector to build upon it,” Lalduhoma said, calling on enterprises to participate in the next phase of the state's tourism development.

Tourist arrivals rise 51 per cent

Mizoram recorded more than 6.7 lakh visitors between January and August 2026, marking a 51 per cent increase over the corresponding period last year, according to figures shared at the event.

The opening of the Bairabi-Sairang railway line in September 2025 has improved connectivity and made travel to the state more accessible.

“Demand for Mizoram is real and rising, and it now exceeds the facilities available to serve it. That gap represents the opportunity before us,” Lalduhoma said.

Tourism Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar said the target of 10 lakh visitors by the end of 2026 was roughly equivalent to Mizoram’s population. However, he stressed that tourism growth should not be measured solely by visitor numbers.

“For us, tourism is not simply about increasing visitor numbers. It is about ensuring that the economic benefits reach our people and create opportunities for local businesses and communities,” Hmar said.

Culture, nature and festivals to drive tourism

A presentation by the Tourism Department highlighted Mizoram’s 85.34 per cent forest cover, biodiversity, scenic landscapes, waterfalls and living Mizo culture as key attractions.

The state's tourism strategy seeks to connect destinations with accommodation, transport, trained personnel, local services and bookable experiences, encouraging visitors to explore more locations while directing spending towards local enterprises.

Upcoming events featured in the Mizoram Tourism Events and Festival Calendar 2026 include the Hnahsin Kut, or Cosmos Festival, in Champhai until October 16; the Leitlangpui Music Festival in Lunglei from November 11 to 13; and the Winter Festival in Aizawl from December 15 to 23.

The government is also identifying investment opportunities across publicly supported infrastructure, community enterprises, public-private partnership operations and privately run tourism experiences.

Dr Lalrozama, Commissioner and Secretary of the Tourism Department, highlighted the potential created by rising visitor numbers and the gap between demand and existing facilities, describing Mizoram as open to responsible investment.

Vanlaldina Fanai, Commissioner and Secretary of the Planning and Programme Implementation and Finance departments, linked tourism development to the state's broader ambition of building a more self-reliant economy driven by enterprise and private investment. He also highlighted possible future connectivity options, including extending railway access towards southern Mizoram and exploring smaller airports.

Sustainability and regional cooperation

The government has stressed that tourism expansion must preserve the natural environment and cultural values that underpin Mizoram’s appeal.

The Tourism Department has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Central Young Mizo Association (CYMA) to sensitise visitors to local customs, traditions and appropriate conduct.

Tourism Minister Hmar has also called for greener festivals and destinations, including reducing plastic waste and promoting plastic-free events. The government is planning improved regulation and monitoring of accommodation units in collaboration with CYMA and the Aizawl Municipal Corporation.

Lalduhoma also highlighted tourism's potential to strengthen regional cooperation, pointing to Mizoram's international borders with Myanmar and Bangladesh and its position under the Centre's Act East Policy.

“Mizoram is India's gateway to the East. We share international borders with Myanmar and Bangladesh and stand at the heart of the Act East Policy. Initiatives such as the Assam-Mizoram Border Festival show that tourism can also foster peace and goodwill among neighbours,” he said.

The Mizoram Travel Fest brings together government representatives, tourism institutions, industry associations and private partners to explore investment opportunities and strengthen collaboration, as the state seeks to build a community-oriented tourism economy that generates employment and contributes more substantially to economic growth by 2047.