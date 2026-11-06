Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on November 6 launched a Generative Artificial Intelligence (Gen-AI) mission in Lunglei district, targeting more than 5,500 students across 80 schools to equip them with foundational knowledge and practical skills in artificial intelligence.

The initiative, titled "Lunglei Gen-AI Mission: Lunglei's Gen-Alpha, Empowered by AI", was launched at Government High School in Lunglei and is being jointly implemented by the District Education Office and the CodeYogi Foundation under the leadership of the district administration.

Addressing the launch, Lalduhoma said artificial intelligence had become an integral part of everyday life and stressed the importance of familiarising students with the technology and its productive applications.

He pointed out that the availability of Mizo on Google Translate since 2022 had enabled people to interact with AI in their own language. He also highlighted the state government's growing adoption of digital governance through e-office, e-files and online portals.

"There is no reason why Mizoram cannot become a digital state," the Chief Minister said, citing the state's high literacy rate, relatively small population and widespread English literacy as advantages.

Under the first phase, CodeYogi Foundation has developed 30 one-hour learning modules covering artificial intelligence, contemporary AI platforms and their practical applications. The modules will be provided free of cost, allowing students to complete them at their own pace under the guidance of teachers, officials said.

Lalduhoma appreciated the foundation's corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative and expressed hope that the programme would be expanded to other districts. He also highlighted the state government's establishment of a dedicated CSR Cell to attract corporate support for development initiatives.

The Chief Minister also outlined several education initiatives introduced in Lunglei, including the state's first Cosmic Class, astronomy laboratories in three schools, the Learning Bridges Programme for school dropouts, the Book Nest Initiative, Project Period Pride on menstrual health, MoneyWise for financial literacy and the "Be Deputy Commissioner for a Day" programme.

Urging students to complete the AI modules with dedication and develop innovative ideas, Lalduhoma also called upon government employees to continuously upgrade their technological skills and adapt to emerging technologies.

Referring to the state's Transformed Mizoram Vision 2047, he said Mizoram aimed to increase its contribution to India's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) from the current 0.1 per cent to 1 per cent by 2047.

He stressed that achieving the target would require greater coordination and convergence among government departments.

