Mizoram targets ‘responsible tourism’ as visitor numbers surge, over 8 lakh tourists in 2025

Officials of the Tourism Department in Mizoram, led by minister Lalnghinglova Hmar, on March 24 held discussions with representatives of the Mizoram Synod to chalk out strategies for managing the rising influx of tourists while preserving the state’s social and cultural fabric.

The meeting focused on striking a balance between economic growth and safeguarding Mizoram’s unique identity. Hmar outlined a roadmap for “responsible tourism,” noting that the state is preparing for another record-breaking year in visitor arrivals.

He revealed that Mizoram’s tourism sector reached a historic high in 2025, with over eight lakh tourists visiting the state. With projections indicating further growth in 2026, the minister stressed that the increasing footfall demands structured planning beyond infrastructure expansion.

While welcoming the surge, Hmar emphasised the need for public awareness on hosting visitors from diverse cultural backgrounds. “With a wider range of tourists entering Mizoram, we must proactively educate them on local sensitivities to prevent social friction. Church etiquette and community norms must be respected,” he said.

Representatives of the Mizoram Synod acknowledged the state’s progress in tourism and highlighted the importance of ensuring that visitors experience Mizoram’s traditions authentically. They also underlined the need for a clear government strategy to maintain cultural integrity alongside tourism growth.

Officials noted that Mizoram’s tourism policy is anchored in the CAN framework—Culture, Adventure, Nature—positioning the state as a unique destination. A key focus area discussed during the meeting was “cultural tourism,” particularly showcasing Mizo identity and the state’s deep-rooted Christian heritage.

Both sides agreed on the importance of briefing tourists on local customs to ensure respectful engagement with communities. The role of churches was also discussed, with suggestions that religious institutions could contribute not only during festivals like Christmas but also as platforms for broader cultural interaction.

The meeting follows earlier consultations with the Council of Churches in Mizoram as part of the government’s effort to develop a holistic and sustainable tourism model.