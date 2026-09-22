Mizoram targets Rs 25 lakh crore GSDP by 2047, CM Lalduhoma stresses stronger institutions

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on September 21 said the state would need stronger institutions and more effective delivery systems to meet its development targets under Vision 2047.

Speaking at the inaugural session of a NITI Aayog regional workshop, Lalduhoma said setting ambitious targets would not be enough unless they were backed by institutions capable of strategic planning, evidence-based policymaking and effective implementation.

He highlighted the role of the State Institutions for Transformation (SITs) in helping the government coordinate across departments, use data and evidence in policymaking and track measurable outcomes.

Mizoram has set a target of contributing one per cent to India's projected USD 30-trillion economy by 2047. The state aims to raise its GSDP to around Rs 25 lakh crore and increase per capita income to more than Rs 16 lakh.

"A vision has value only when it is translated into clear priorities, responsibilities, timelines, resources and measurable outcomes," Lalduhoma said.

The chief minister also welcomed NITI Aayog's decision to extend its State Support Mission to Mizoram's SIT for another five years.

Lalduhoma said the Northeast's young population, natural resources, cultural diversity, entrepreneurship and tourism potential could contribute to the region's economic growth. He also pointed to Mizoram's borders with Myanmar and Bangladesh, saying the state's location gave it a role in India's Act East engagement with Southeast Asia.

NITI Aayog State Support Mission Director K S Rejimon, Mizoram Chief Secretary Khilli Ram Meena and other officials attended the workshop.