Participants for the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2025 from Mizoram will participate at the event to be held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi on January 11 and 12.

Recently flagged off, the team interacted with the Sports and Youth Services Minister Pu Lalnghinglova Hmar in his office chamber at MINECO, who encouraged them to maintain confidence. “The opportunity to represent the state is not always available to anyone, so I urge you to prepare as much as you can,” said the Minister. They were flagged off from SYS Office at MINECO today by SYS Secretary Pu Lalramsanga Sailo.

Youths from across the country India will appear before topic experts and central government officials, making presentations on selected topics.

Participants for the event were selected through a competition held in stages which included online quizzes, essays and PPT presentations. Finally, 12 participants were selected to represent Mizoram, who are divided into four teams and will each present on different topics (Tech for Viksit Bharat; Enhancing Productivity in Agriculture; Empowering Youth for Viksit Bharat; Empowering Women and Improving Social Indicators.)

Mizoram team is led by Dr. Rosaline Varsangzuali, Associate Professor of Govt. Hrangbana College and Dr. H. Lalzuithangi, Associate Professor of Govt. Hrangbana College.