Mizoram teen murder: Police reject social media claims about aunt’s role, say probe underway

Mizoram Police on Sunday, August 16 rejected claims circulating on social media that the aunt of a 15-year-old girl, whose body was recovered in Lunglei district earlier this month, was responsible for her death.

Police said no arrest had been made so far and that the investigation into the case was underway. An official said the police would issue a statement once the probe reaches a significant breakthrough.

According to police, the teenager left her home at around 8.30 pm on August 3 and did not return. Her body was recovered by local residents on the morning of August 5 from the premises of a government-run school at Mualthuam North in Lunglei district.

A case was registered at Lunglei Police Station under Sections 103(1) and 140(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

A three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT), headed by R Lalthankima, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Lunglei, has been constituted to investigate the circumstances surrounding the teenager’s death.

Police have urged people to refrain from circulating unverified claims about the case while the investigation is in progress.