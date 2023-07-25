Thousands of people in Mizoram participated in a protest march to support the Tribals in Manipur.

The rally, organized by the NGO Co-Ordination Committee kicked off at 11 am and witnessed widespread participation from various sections of society.

The rally has garnered substantial support from political parties, including the MNF, ZPM, Congress, and BJP, who have announced their backing for the Solidarity March.

The parties closed their party offices during the rally as a symbol of their unwavering support.

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga has also granted permission for government employees to participate in the protest march, further showcasing the overwhelming support for the cause.

Associations like Aizawl City Bus Owners Association (ACBOA) and Pickup Owners and Drivers Association (PODA) have stepped up as well, announcing their support by halting all services during the march.

The protest march is aimed at expressing solidarity with the Kuki-Zo community in Manipur, highlighting the importance of standing together in times of crisis. The rally represents a joint effort by apex NGO's Central YMA, Mizoram Upa Pawl, Mizo Hmeichhe Insuihkhawm Pawl, Mizo Zirlai Pawl, and Mizo Student's Union, who have come together to address the pressing concerns faced by the tribal community.

In response to the proposed march, DGP Mizoram, Anil Shukla, conducted a review meeting with senior police officers to ensure adequate security arrangements and deployments. The safety and security of Manipuri people/Meitei in Mizoram have been given top priority, with proper deployment, patrolling, and vigilance measures put in place in vulnerable areas.

During the review, DGP Mizoram emphasized the importance of having a sufficient number of reserve forces, equipped with vehicles and officers, for swift deployment and response in case of any untoward incidents.

To assess the on-ground situation, DGP Mizoram and the team of senior police officials visited the proposed site locations in Aizawl, namely Chanmari, Kulikawn, and Raj Bhavan North Gate, where the procession is scheduled to take place.