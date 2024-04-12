A special Operation Team of CID (SB) on March 25, 2024 arrested three persons namely Zarzova (47) r/o Mauchar, a cadre of HPC-D (Lalhmingthanga Sanate faction), Lalropianga (38) r/o Manipur and Lalmuankima (34) r/o Mauchar at Saipum village, Kolasib district due to their involvement in extortion of money from non-local traders travelling in between NEEPCO/Tuirial Hydel Project and Mauchar village, Aizawl District.

Case No. 5/24, dt. 23.3.24 U/S 397/395/341/34 IPC was registered at Sakawrdai Police Station.



Furthermore, 324 grams of Heroin was seized by Excise & Narcotics from the possession of Zarzova at ‘Ralbawm ram’ which is located at about 8 kms. from Bukpui in Kolasib district on March 20, 2021 and he was arrested on the same day. NDPS case No. A/O SC(K) No. 15/21 u/s 21(c) was registered.

Though he was released on bail on the ground of health issues on September 15, 2021 the Kolasib Fast Track Court issued judgement order on April 08, 2024 and has sentenced Zarzova to 10 years imprisonment and a fine of Rs. 1,00,000.